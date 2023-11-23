The Commanders placed Harris (quadriceps) on injured reserve Wednesday.

Harris was signed to the active roster Oct. 10 after beginning the campaign on the practice squad, and he saw work in all six of Washington's games from Week 6 to Week 11. All of his snaps came on special teams, and that has been his role for most of his career -- he's played in 18 NFL contests across four campaigns but has logged just 14 defensive snaps over that span. As a result of landing on injured reserve, Harris won't be eligible to see game action again until Dec. 31 versus San Francisco.