Jones signed with the Commanders as an undrafted free agent Friday.

Jones finished his collegiate career at UCF in 2024 after spending the previous two seasons at Ohio. His most productive college season came at Ohio in 2022, when he caught 45 passes for 777 yards and six touchdowns. After totaling just 327 receiving yards across 12 games at UCF in 2024, he's likely just an extra body for Washington's offseason activies. However, Jones could earn a spot on the practice squad if he impresses the coaching staff throughout the summer.