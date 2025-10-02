Daniels (knee) practiced fully Thursday.

Coach Dan Quinn announced Wednesday that Daniels was medically cleared from the knee sprain that sidelined him Weeks 3 and 4 and was slated to be a full practice participant this week, per Tashan Reed of The Washington Post. Daniels has done just that Wednesday and Thursday, but he also told Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post after the former session of the knee brace he'll be wearing for the foreseeable future, "I'm not the biggest fan of it, but if that's what I have to wear, I'll do anything." Daniels also will be working without at least two of his top pass catchers Sunday against the Chargers, as Terry McLaurin (quadriceps) and Noah Brown (knee/groin) didn't travel with the team to Los Angeles and Deebo Samuel (heel) has yet to practice this week.