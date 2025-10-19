Daniels (hamstring) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Daniels injured his hamstring on the Commanders' first possession of the second half, and with the game somewhat out of hand already at 44-22 early in the fourth quarter, Washington will not send Daniels back out on the field. Prior to getting hurt, Daniels completed 12 of 22 passes for 156 yards and one touchdown, adding eight carries for 35 yards as a rusher. Marcus Mariota will finish out the Week 7 contest. Daniels will have an extra day to recover ahead of the Week 8 date with the Chiefs on Monday, Oct. 27.