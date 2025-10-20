Commanders' Jayden Daniels: Hamstring injury not significant
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coach Dan Quinn said Monday that Daniels' hamstring injury isn't considered significant and won't be a long-term issue, but Daniels' status for next Monday night's game against the Chiefs is uncertain, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
Daniels' MRI on Monday came back clean after he was injured on the opening drive of the second half of Sunday's loss to the Cowboys. Daniels wanted to go back in the game against Dallas, but the score was already somewhat lopsided, so the Commanders kept him out and let Marcus Mariota play the bulk of the second half. If Daniels is unable to play against Kansas City, Mariota would likely draw the start.
More News
-
Commanders' Jayden Daniels: Will undergo MRI on Monday•
-
Commanders' Jayden Daniels: Done for day with hamstring injury•
-
Commanders' Jayden Daniels: Leaves Sunday's game•
-
Commanders' Jayden Daniels: Three TDs in Week 6 loss•
-
Commanders' Jayden Daniels: Secures victory in return Sunday•
-
Commanders' Jayden Daniels: Wearing brace in return to action•