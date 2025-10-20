Coach Dan Quinn said Monday that Daniels' hamstring injury isn't considered significant and won't be a long-term issue, but Daniels' status for next Monday night's game against the Chiefs is uncertain, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Daniels' MRI on Monday came back clean after he was injured on the opening drive of the second half of Sunday's loss to the Cowboys. Daniels wanted to go back in the game against Dallas, but the score was already somewhat lopsided, so the Commanders kept him out and let Marcus Mariota play the bulk of the second half. If Daniels is unable to play against Kansas City, Mariota would likely draw the start.