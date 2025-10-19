Daniels injured his right hamstring during Sunday's game at Dallas, Zach Selby of the Commanders' official site reports.

Daniels sustained the injury when he was strip sacked on Washington's first possession of the second half, a play in which Cowboys defender Shemar James rolled into the back of his legs. The second-year signal-caller remained on the turf for a spell and then walked off the field with a visible limp. After a visit to the sideline tent, Daniels jogged to the locker room favoring his right leg, at which point he was deemed questionable to return. Marcus Mariota will lead the Commanders offense for as long as Daniels is unavailable.