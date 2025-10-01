Commanders coach Dan Quinn said Daniels (knee) has been medically cleared and will be a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Tashan Reed of The Washington Post reports.

Daniels will return from his two-game absence due to a knee sprain and start Sunday's road matchup against the Chargers. It appeared as though the second-year signal-caller had at least a chance to return Week 4 versus Atlanta, so by this stage there should be minimal, if any, lingering concerns about Daniels' mobility and rushing upside. Meanwhile, Quinn also said things are "trending up" for wideouts Terry McLaurin (quadriceps) and Noah Brown (groin), per Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post.