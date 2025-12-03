Coach Dan Quinn noted Wednesday that he's optimistic Daniels (left elbow) will "get a lot of reps in practice" this week, but added that he's "going to take it all the way through Friday" in terms of the QB's Week 14 status, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Regarding what Daniels will do at practice out of the gate this week, Quinn said "we'll have to simulate as much as we can...he has not been cleared for contact." With that in mind, look for the Commanders to list the QB -- who last saw game action in Week 9 -- as a limited participant in Wednesday's session.