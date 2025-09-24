Commanders coach Dan Quinn said Daniels (knee) will be limited in practice Wednesday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Quinn said Daniels is "doing everything you possibly can to get there" for Sunday's game against the Falcons, but it sounds as though the starting quarterback remains day-to-day. If Washington has any lingering concerns about Daniels' health, Marcus Mariota will be primed to draw another start after he performed well under center Week 3. Meanwhile, top wideout Terry McLaurin (quadriceps) is not practicing Wednesday, per Jhabvala.