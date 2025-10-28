Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said that Daniels (hamstring) had a good rehab session and will participate in Wednesday's practice, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Quinn didn't reveal whether Daniels will be a limited or full participant in Wednesday's session, but the Commanders anticipate the quarterback being on the field in some capacity for each of their three practices this week. If his injured right hamstring holds up well in on-field workouts, Daniels should be in line to start Sunday's game against the Seahawks. The second-year signal-caller missed Monday's 28-7 loss to the Chiefs due to the hamstring issue and previously sat out Weeks 3 and 4 while recovering from a sprained knee.