Commanders coach Dann Quinn said Monday that Daniels (knee) is still day-to-day, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Quinn said he'd have an update on Daniels' healthy Wednesday, per Tashan Reed of The Washington Post, but for now the second-year quarterback's status remains up-in-the-air for Sunday's road matchup against the Falcons. Backup Marcus Mariota piloted Washington's offense well in Week 3's win over the Raiders, providing the Commanders confidence that things will remains steady if Daniels requires further time on the sideline to get right.