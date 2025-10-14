Daniels completed 19 of 26 passes for 211 yards with three touchdowns and one interception in the Commanders' 25-24 loss to the Bears on Monday night. He also rushed 10 times for 52 yards and committed two fumbles, losing one and recovering the other.

As his collection of numbers indicates, it was a mixed bag of a night for Daniels in his second game back from a knee sprain that cost him a pair of contests. The second-year signal-caller threw a season-high three touchdown passes, connecting with Chris Moore (22 yards), Luke McCaffrey (33 yards) and Zach Ertz (six yards) to erase 13-0 and 16-10 deficits. However, Daniels' first-quarter interception, his first of the season, led to a Bears field goal, and his fumble at Chicago's 45-yard line on an attempted handoff to Jacory Croskey-Merritt with 3:10 remaining and Washington clinging to a two-point lead would eventually result in a game-winning field goal by opposing kicker Jake Moody. Daniels also took three sacks, and this was his first multi-turnover tally of the season. The star quarterback and his teammates don't have time to dwell on the last-second defeat, however, as a road date with the arch-rival Cowboys awaits Sunday afternoon.