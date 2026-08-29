McCaffrey caught one of three targets for 17 yards in Friday's 41-3 preseason loss to the Ravens.

The Commanders rested all their key personnel and only managed 102 passing yards on the night on 16 completions, putting McCaffrey's line in some perspective. The third-year wideout is fighting for the No. 3 spot on the depth chart behind Terry McLaurin and Stefon Diggs, but the fact that third-round rookie Antonio Williams didn't play at all Friday could be a sign that the job has slipped away from McCaffrey.