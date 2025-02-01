Day suited up in 12 regular-season contests in 2024, logging 24 tackles (12 solo) and one defensed pass.

After playing in all 16 regular-season games with San Francisco in 2019, Day appeared in just 17 contests combined over the next four years and missed all of 2022 in part due to a back injury. He was given an opportunity when the Commanders signed him to their practice squad ahead of the 2024 campaign, and Day ended up getting signed to the active roster in October. While he didn't make any starts, Day was a key rotational piece along Washington's defensive line, as he logged over 25 percent of Washington's defensive snaps in all but two of the contests in which he appeared, including in all three of the team's playoff games. Though he didn't put up big numbers, Day played well for the upstart Commanders, so the organization could look to re-sign him in free agency.