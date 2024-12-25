McLaurin was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's estimated practice report due to an ankle injury.

This marks the first time McLaurin's practice reps have been impacted by a health concern this season, but he'll have two more sessions this week to mix into drills before the Commanders potentially make a ruling on his status ahead of Sunday's game versus the Falcons. Along with a career-high 12 touchdowns in 15 games this season, McLaurin has reached 70 catches and 1,000 yards in five consecutive campaigns.