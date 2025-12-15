Burks didn't catch either of his two targets in Sunday's 29-21 win over the Giants.

The 2022 first-round pick from Arkansas has now gone without a catch in each of the Commanders' last two games. Since joining the active roster before the Week 9 loss to the Seahawks, Burks has caught five of 11 targets for 77 yards and a touchdown. He's expected to remain a depth option in Washington's wide-receiver corps in the Week 16 matchup against the Eagles.