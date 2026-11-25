Burks caught two of three passes for 30 yards during the Commanders' 22-20 win over the Bengals on Monday.

Burks' practice reps were limited while managing a foot injury, but the fifth-year wide receiver was cleared by medical staff to play Monday. He brought in passes of 17 and 13 yards in the second and third quarters, respectively, and he finished fourth on the Commanders in receiving yards. Burks has posted three targets or fewer in five of eight regular-season games, but the scoring potential of Washington's offense will be elevated for Week 12 against Arizona, whose defense has given up a league-high 25 passing touchdowns this season.