Burks (finger) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Burks' finger injury prevented him from suiting up Week 11, and he's still managing the issue coming out of Washington's bye. He may have to log full practice reps Friday in order to avoid an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Broncos. Wideouts Terry McLaurin (quad) and Noah Brown (knee, IR) have both also retaken the practice field for Washington, meaning Burks could find himself relegated to a depth role even if he's able to return Week 13.