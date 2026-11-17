Head coach Brian Schottenheimer said Monday that Bland will "miss some time" due to a high-ankle sprain that he suffered during the Cowboys' 46-40 loss to the 49ers on Sunday, Joe Hoyt of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Per Joe, the ankle injury that Bland sustained Sunday is to the opposite foot that limited his practice reps during Week 10 prep. It appears the fifth-year defensive back will be sidelined for Week 11 against the Titans this Sunday, but it remains to be seen whether he would be cleared to return for Week 12 against the Eagles on Thanksgiving. Cobie Durant and Ameer Speed are the top candidates to start opposite Joey Porter at outside cornerback in Bland's absence.