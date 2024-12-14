Overshown (knee) was placed on IR on Saturday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

This was a foregone conclusion, as Overshown is slated for surgery to repair the ACL, MCL and PCL in his right knee. The Texas product was enjoying a breakout campaign, tallying 90 tackles (including 5.0 sacks), a pick-six and a forced fumble, prior to suffering the injury on Monday Night Football Week 14 against Cincinnati. It's not yet clear how long Overshown will need to rehab, but he's unlikely to be ready to play by the start of the 2025 campaign.