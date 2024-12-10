Overshown (knee) has been ruled out for the rest of Monday night's game against the Bengals, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Overshown had the full weight of Ted Karras fall on his right leg early in the fourth quarter. Overshown was helped off the field by trainers and was shortly ruled out after making it to the locker room, where he'll presumably get imaging done to learn the reveal the extent of the injury. Rookie third-round pick Marist Liufau will take over at inside linebacker alongside Eric Kendricks due to Overshown's injury.