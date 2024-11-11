Tolbert caught three of five targets for 14 yards in Sunday's loss to the Eagles.

The wideout's first game of the year without Dak Prescott (hamstring) under center didn't go smoothly. Tolbert got a few short receptions from Cooper Rush, but when Trey Lance took over the offense late, the duo failed to connect on a deep pass that went for an interception -- in fact, Tolbert never even turned around to see if the ball was coming his way. Prescott could be headed for season-ending surgery, and no matter who his replacement at QB is, Tolbert's ceiling figures to be a lot lower heading into a Week 11 clash with the Texans.