Tolbert brought in three of four targets for 30 yards and a touchdown in the Cowboys' 41-7 loss to the Eagles on Sunday.

Tolbert recorded his seventh touchdown of the campaign on a four-yard grab with just under six minutes remaining in the first quarter, a catch that served as the highlight of his afternoon. The third-year pro battled through a finger injury to suit up Sunday, and he served as the No. 2 receiver in the Cowboys' first game without CeeDee Lamb (IR-shoulder). Tolbert will face an inconsistent Commanders secondary in a Week 18 home matchup to close out the season.