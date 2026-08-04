Cowboys' Jonathan Bullard: Nursing hamstring soreness

Bullard worked off to the side in Tuesday's training camp due to hamstring soreness, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The injury doesn't seem to be a long-term concern, though Bullard's practice participation leading up to the Cowboys' preseason opener against the Seahawks on Saturday, Aug. 15 is worth monitoring. He appeared in 15 regular-season games for the Saints in 2025, and finished with 26 tackles (12 solo) and two pass defenses. Bullard projects to operate in a rotational role at defensive end behind starters Kenny Clark and Quinnen Williams.