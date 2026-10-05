The Cowboys designated Smith (thumb) for return to practice Monday.

Smith missed the Cowboys' first four games of the season after undergoing surgery in early September to address a thumb injury, but he looks like he'll have a chance at returning to action when first eligible Week 5. Per Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the Cowboys are aiming for the three-time Pro Bowler to return to action Thursday versus the Buccaneers, providing he responds well to practice over the next few days. Once he's reinstated, Smith will take over as the Cowboys' starting left guard, sending T.J. Bass back to the bench.