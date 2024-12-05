Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy announced Thursday that Martin will undergo season-ending surgery on his injured right ankle, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Brock Hoffman will take over as the Cowboys' starting right guard for the final five games of the season after filling in as a starter for the past two games since Martin suffered the injury in a Week 11 loss to the Texans. A nine-time Pro Bowler, Martin has been an anchor along the Cowboys offensive line since he was selected with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, but his time in Dallas could well be over. He's in the final year of his contract and could look to sign elsewhere in free agency this offseason.