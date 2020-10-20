site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Daniel Helm: Heads to waivers
RotoWire Staff
Oct 20, 2020
The 49ers waived
Helm on Tuesday.
Helm made his
NFL debut in this past Sunday's win over the Rams, as he logged five special-teams snaps but none on offense. If the 25-year-old tight end clears waivers, he'll be a practice squad candidate. More News
