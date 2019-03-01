Darrell Henderson: Runs blazing 40-yard dash
Henderson clocked in with an unofficial 4.37-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine.
If this time holds, Henderson will be tops in his class at the position. Speed was his Henderson's calling card at Memphis, where he averaged 8.9 yards per carry over his last two seasons. His opening 40-time of 4.50 was a disappointment, but he appeared to have a rocky start off the blocks that he corrected in his second attempt, which looked more in line with the speed he put on tape. As long as his 40-time holds up and the rest of his testing goes well, Henderson should cement his spot among the top running backs taken in the draft.
