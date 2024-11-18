The Lions signed Long to their practice squad Monday.

With Alex Anzalone expected to be sidelined for 6-to-8 weeks after breaking his forearm in the Lions' Week 11 win over the Jaguars, Long has been added to Detroit's practice squad. The veteran linebacker's production has slowed recently, as he posted just 38 total tackles across eight games with the Dolphins before being waived Nov. 13. However, he could help Detroit fill Anzalone's void once he becomes acquainted with the team's defensive scheme.