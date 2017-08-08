DeAndre Levy: Remains in recovery
Levy (knee) still isn't fully healed from the knee injury that prematurely ended his 2016 season, ESPN's Michael Rothstein reports. "I won't be cleared until November, December," Levy said.
Levy is filing a grievance against the Lions claiming the team medically cleared him -- before cutting him a day later -- when the linebacker wasn't even healthy enough to get into his linebacker stance. Prior to the injury, Levy was one of the top 4-3 linebackers in the league and wants to resume his playing career if he heals well from hip, knee and back injuries. Apparently five or six teams have already reached out to him this offseason.
