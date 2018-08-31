Dee Virgin: Released by Texans
Virgin was released by the Texans on Friday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Virgin had a big night Thursday against the Cowboys, making eight tackles and intercepting a pass, but he'd lost ground when Houston signed former Rams cornerback Kayvon Webster.
