The Rams waived Harper (undisclosed) with an injury designation Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

The nature and severity of Harper's injury isn't clear, but he would revert to the Rams' injured reserve if he went' unclaimed off waivers, which would force him to miss the entire 2025 season unless an injury settlement is reached. Harper last saw NFL regular-season action in 2023 and appeared in nine games between the Bengals (six) and the Cowboys (three), posting five tackles (four solo) while mostly serving on special teams.