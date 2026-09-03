The Vikings signed Bell to the practice squad Wednesday, Rob Kleifield reports.

Bell made the Vikings' initial 53-man roster but was promptly waived Monday to make room for waiver claims. The wide receiver cleared waivers himself and has now returned to the team on the practice squad. The undrafted free agent out of Georgia will compete with other practice squad additions to receive a potential elevation to the active roster during the 2026 season if any starting wide receivers must miss time due to injury.