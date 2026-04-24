The Dolphins selected Johnson in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 27th overall.

Johnson (6-feet, 193 pounds) was a standout three-year starter on some good San Diego State pass defenses, demonstrating an NFL-caliber skill set in the process. Then Johnson verified at the combine that he has the wheels necessary for his game to translate to the NFL, logging a 4.44-second 40 along with a 126-inch broad jump. New Miami coach Jeff Hafley ran coverages with ambitious zone designs in Green Bay, and Johnson's schematic versatility between man and zone was likely a selling point.