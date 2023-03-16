Dolphins' Dan Feeney: Lands in Miami By RotoWire Staff Mar 16, 2023 at 9:29 am ET • 1 min read The Dolphins are signing Feeney to a contract Thursday, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.Feeney joins Miami as a depth center set to back up Connor Williams. The veteran reserve lineman spent the last two seasons suiting up for the division-rival Jets. Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. I agree to receive the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy. See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.