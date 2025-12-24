Waller (groin/rest) didn't practice Wednesday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Waller is listed on the practice report as being held out due to both the groin issue and rest, so it sounds like this is a maintenance day for him. Waller has been having his practice reps managed and has regularly been limited in practices, though Wednesday's DNP is a bit out of the norm. Still, there's currently nothing to suggest that the veteran tight end is in danger of missing Sunday's matchup against Tampa Bay.