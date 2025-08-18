Head coach Mike McDaniel said Monday that Waller (undisclosed) could begin practicing this week, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Waller remains on the active/PUP list as he regains his conditioning after unretiring, but the Dolphins likely plan to activate the tight end during the week of practice leading up to Saturday's preseason finale against the Jaguars. Once up to speed, Waller's projected to top a tight end depth chart that also includes Julian Hill and Pharaoh Brown.