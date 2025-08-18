Dolphins' Darren Waller: May practice this week
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Head coach Mike McDaniel said Monday that Waller (undisclosed) could begin practicing this week, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Waller remains on the active/PUP list as he regains his conditioning after unretiring, but the Dolphins likely plan to activate the tight end during the week of practice leading up to Saturday's preseason finale against the Jaguars. Once up to speed, Waller's projected to top a tight end depth chart that also includes Julian Hill and Pharaoh Brown.
More News
-
Dolphins' Darren Waller: Not ready to practice•
-
Dolphins' Darren Waller: Should practice next week•
-
Dolphins' Darren Waller: Expected to be ready for Week 1•
-
Dolphins' Darren Waller: Not in football shape yet•
-
Dolphins' Darren Waller: Being eased back by Dolphins•
-
Dolphins' Darren Waller: Begins camp on PUP list•