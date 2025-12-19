Dolphins' Darren Waller: Set for Week 16
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Waller (rest/knee) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game versus the Bengals, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Waller was listed as limited Wednesday and Thursday with rest/knee, but his return to all activity Friday clears him for Week 16 action. He'll be working with a new signal-caller Sunday, as rookie Quinn Ewers is taking over for Tua Tagovailoa. Nevertheless, in his seven appearances this season, Waller has had a knack for finding the end zone, as evidenced by his 20-243-6 line on 26 targets.
