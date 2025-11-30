Waller (pectoral), who was activated from injured reserve Saturday, brought in two of three targets for 47 yards in the Dolphins' 21-17 win over the Saints on Sunday.

Making his return from a minimum four-game stay on injured reserve, Waller finished with a team-high yardage total on a low-volume day for the Dolphins' air attack. The veteran tight end also came close to securing his fifth touchdown reception of the season in the second half, and he turned in an encouraging performance overall. Waller figures to remain a key part of the passing game down the stretch as Miami tries to complete a longshot bid for a wild-card spot.