Coach Mike McDaniel said Monday that Waller (pectoral) will be designated for return from injured reserve Wednesday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Waller suffered the pectoral injury in Week 7 against the Browns but appears to be nearing a return to action, as Wednesday's activation will open his 21-day practice window. Waller has appeared in just four games this season but has produced a 10-117-4 receiving line on 12 targets as a red-zone presence for the Dolphins. Greg Dulcich and Julian Hill have been filling tight-end duties in Waller's absence.