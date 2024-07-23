Long (undisclosed) was placed on the active/PUP list Tuesday.
Long will be sidelined for the time being after landing on the PUP list. Once healthy, the 27-year-old should serve as a starter for Miami once again after racking up 113 tackles (64 solo) a season ago.
