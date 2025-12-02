Dulcich secured both of his targets for 24 yards during Sundays' 21-17 win over the Saints.

Dulcich saw his workload diminish to 36 percent of offensive snaps with Waller back from IR. He had played around 50 percent of offensive snaps in each of Miami's two games prior to the team's Week 12 bye. Waller, additionally, played only 46 percent of offensive snaps in his first game back from a pectoral injury, and he could see his involvement ramp up as early as Week 14 against the Jets, which would be to Dulcich's further detriment.