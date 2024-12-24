Poyer finished Sunday's 29-17 win over San Francisco with seven tackles (three solo).

Poyer co-led the Dolphins in tackling Sunday with Jordyn Brooks. Poyer has registered at least seven combined tackles in six of the Dolphins' last seven games. He has played every single defensive snap in 11 of 14 regular-season games has accumulated 84 tackles (43 solo) and two pass defenses. Poyer will look to reach the tackling century mark for the second straight year (and the fifth time in his NFL career), starting with Miami's Week 17 bout against Cleveland on Sunday, December 29.