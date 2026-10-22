The Dolphins opened the 21-day practice window for Louis (knee) on Wednesday, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Louis progressed enough in his recovery from a knee injury to be cleared to practice Wednesday, and he was a limited participant in his return. He'll likely need to log consecutive full practices before being activated from IR, but there's a chance that he is given the green light to play against the Jets on Sunday. The rookie fourth-rounder's return would bolster the Dolphins' depth in the secondary and give the team another contributor on special teams.