Beckham secured all three of his targets for 15 yards during Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Bills.

It took Beckham four games to record his first catches in a Dolphins uniform, but the veteran wideout managed to make an impact on offense during Miami's narrow divisional defeat Sunday. He continues to play less than 20 percent of offensive snaps, however, meaning Beckham's target share may not remain consistent heading into a road matchup against the Rams on Monday Night Football. Malik Washington now has gone back-to-back games without a target, but he's consistently played roughly twice the amount of offensive snaps per game as Beckham.