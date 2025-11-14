Gordon (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Commanders, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

Gordon was limited to one touch in Miami's Week 10 win over the Bills while playing through this ankle injury, so it remains to be seen how change-of-pace duties behind lead back De'Von Achane will be distributed between Gordon and Jaylen Wright, though it's encouraging the Gordon practiced without limitations Friday and avoided an injury designation. The Dolphins will face a slumping Commanders team Sunday morning in Madrid.