Gordon is questionable to return to Thursday's game against the Ravens due to an ankle injury, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Gordon was blocking on a play late in the second quarter and a defender rolled up on his leg. He was able to walk off the field and was briefly evaluated in the blue tent prior to heading to the locker room. If Gordon is ruled out, De'Von Achane will be the Dolphins' only remaining running back. Gordon is set to undergo X-rays, per the Amazon broadcast.