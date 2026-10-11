Gordon rushed 18 times for 88 yards and a touchdown in the Dolphins' 31-24 loss to the Bengals on Sunday.

Gordon turned in a useful fantasy performance in the lead role once again, even as he navigated a brief exit from the game due to an undisclosed injury in the second half. The second-year back was able to still handle a robust workload despite the Dolphins trailing for the majority of the game, and he finished with new career highs in rush attempts and rush yards. Gordon also recorded a rushing touchdown for the third straight game when he went in from one yard with just over eight minutes remaining in the first quarter, and he should continue to helm Miami's ground attack in a Week 7 road matchup against the Jets on Sunday, Oct. 25 following a Week 6 bye.