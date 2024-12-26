Tagovailoa (hip) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Tagovailoa's listing matches the limited tag he received Wednesday, when the Dolphins didn't hold a practice for the Christmas holiday but submitted an estimated report. The Dolphins haven't provided any indication that Tagovailoa's hip injury is anything that will seriously threaten his availability for Sunday's game in Cleveland, and with Miami still in the playoff picture in Week 17, the quarterback is fully expected to play, even if he's operating at less-than-full health.