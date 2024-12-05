Hill (wrist/rest) was a limited practice participant Thursday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

After sitting out Wednesday's session entirely, Hill took a step forward in terms of activity Thursday. Hill has been managing a wrist injury for several weeks, but his lack of full participation in practice so far this week is likely more maintenance-based than the result of an injury-related setback. So long as he continues to practice in some fashion Friday, Hill should be in good shape to handle a full snap load in this Sunday's game against the Jets.